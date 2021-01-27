This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Jan. 27, 2021—Companies like to make big announcements at the Consumer Technology Association’s Consumer Electronics Show, and General Motors did just that during the digital event in January. GM debuted a new business, new models, and even a concept flying car, all dedicated to the future of electrification.

During a keynote presentation for CES, GM CEO Mary Barra walked viewers through the automaker’s advancements in electrification and what it could mean for the industry.

Barra said in the next five years, General Motors plans to spend more than $27 billion on its electric and autonomous vehicle programs.

“Even if you’ve never considered driving an electric vehicle, over the next five years, GMC, Cadillac, Buick, and Chevy intend to present you with a vehicle you’ll fall in love with, and there’s a good chance it’ll be an EV,” said Michael Simcoe, vice president of global design for GM.

BrightDrop

During the presentation, Barra announced BrightDrop, which she said, “reimagines commercial delivery and logistics for an all-electric future.”

BrightDrop will integrate into existing delivery companies, such as FedEx, and offer software-enabled services for sustainable growth, said Barra.

BrightDrop’s first product, the EP1, is an electric pallet, designed to easily maneuver and transport packages. The second product is an electric commercial delivery truck, the EV600. BrightDrop’s first two products are expected to be available this year, first the pallet, then the truck.

BrightDrop was the big announcement, but it certainly wasn't the only one.