Jan. 26, 2021—President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. federal fleet will be replaced with electric vehicles.

The U.S. federal fleet is made up of more than 645,000 vehicles: 245,000 civilian vehicles, 173,000 military vehicles, and 225,000 post office vehicles, reports Electrek.

A timeline has yet to be announced, but Biden said the vehicles will be electric and American-made.