Classic Collision Makes First Acquisition of 2021

January 25, 2021
Jan. 25, 2021—Classic Collision, an Atlanta-based MSO, has announced its first acquisition of the new year. 

Arrow Collision Center in Miami, Fla., is the first facility to become a Classic Collision location in 2021. According to a press release, Arrow Collision Center served its community for more than 15 years. 

"Classic Collision has a great reputation in the collision repair industry, and we are happy to be a part of this team during their accelerated growth journey," Orlan Rodriguez, former owner of Arrow Collision Center, says in the press release. 

Classic Collision now operates 16 facilities in Florida and 58 facilities across the nation. 

