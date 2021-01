Jan. 19, 2021—During last week's Consumer Electronics Show, General Motors debuted a flying Cadillac, or what could be called a Cadillac-branded electric vertical takeoff and landing drone, according to TechCrunch.

The eVTOL functions using a 90 kWh electric motor and was touted as the transportation option for those in a time crunch during a CES presentation.

The concept 'car' is the automaker's first attempt at aerial transportation.

Image: Cadillac