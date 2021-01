Jan. 18, 2021—Polyvance has announced that it will continue to support I-CAR's Sustaining Partner program in 2021.

The goal of the program is to bring the collision repair inter-industry together to support training and ensuring a complete and safe repair, according to a press release. Polyvance has been one of I-CAR's Sustaining Partners since 2018.

Currently, Polyvance offers five courses on plastic repair, three hands-on and two online courses.