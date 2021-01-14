MENU

News

Registration Open for Winter ASE Certifications

Jan. 14, 2021—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence has opened winter registration for certification tests. 

More than 50 ASE certification tests are available across a variety of segments in the motor vehicle service and repair industry, according to a press release. Once you register, you will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take your selected ASE tests. 

A $34 registration fee is charged, with most tests costing $47, and others up to $94. The press release also notes that professionals with unexpired certifications can download the ASE app for renewal. Registration for winter certification tests closes on March 31.

