MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0121Digital EditionOnline Edition

Looking Back at FenderBender Trend Stories from 2015

Where Family Values Meet Competitive Drive

Finding Your Next All-Star Leader

Rising to the Estimator’s Challenge

Snap Shop: Waconia 1Collision

Boggs: Take My Father’s Lead

Cropper: Ever Greater Expectations

Numbers: Who’s Tracking Their KPIs

AirPro Incorporating Software to ID ADAS Calibrations

Make the Most of Technicians' E-time

Rains: Being a Talent Magnet

Predictability Can be Found in Sales Forecasts

News

GM Debuts Electric Delivery Solutions Business

January 13, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS autonomous driving BrightDrop Delivery Electric Vehicles general motors home delivery
werqwer

Jan. 13, 2021—General Motors announced yesterday a new business, BrightDrop, which will offer a variety of electric first-to-last-mile products and services aimed at helping businesses deliver goods more efficiently. 

According to a press release, the line's products include BrightDrop EP1, an electric pallet that can move items over short distances, and BrightDrop EV600, an electric light commercial vehicle built for the delivery of goods over longer ranges. Both are expected to be in use this year.  

“BrightDrop offers a smarter way to deliver goods and services,” Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO, says in the press. “We are building on our significant expertise in electrification, mobility applications, telematics and fleet management, with a new one-stop-shop solution for commercial customers to move goods in a better, more sustainable way.”

 

Related Articles

GM: Vehicle Delivery Process Remains Overlooked

Jaguar I-Pace Electric Crossover Debuts

You must login or register in order to post a comment.