GM Debuts Electric Delivery Solutions Business

Jan. 13, 2021—General Motors announced yesterday a new business, BrightDrop, which will offer a variety of electric first-to-last-mile products and services aimed at helping businesses deliver goods more efficiently.

According to a press release, the line's products include BrightDrop EP1, an electric pallet that can move items over short distances, and BrightDrop EV600, an electric light commercial vehicle built for the delivery of goods over longer ranges. Both are expected to be in use this year.

“BrightDrop offers a smarter way to deliver goods and services,” Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO, says in the press. “We are building on our significant expertise in electrification, mobility applications, telematics and fleet management, with a new one-stop-shop solution for commercial customers to move goods in a better, more sustainable way.”