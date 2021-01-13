This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Jan. 13, 2021—Hyundai will put its EV eggs into one platform, so to speak, by developing an electric car propulsion system that can serve as the foundation for multiple models.

The company announced the E-GMP platform on Dec. 1. The moniker stands for “Electric-Global Modular Platform” and will debut on its first production model, the Ioniq 5, in 2021.

The use of a versatile platform is similar to the approach of General Motors, which has its Ultium Drive platform that features multiple motor configurations.

The idea is to have one proprietary drivetrain platform that can support multiple models and performance needs, and Hyundai says it has that in its E-GMP. Let’s take a closer look at the platform.

The Drivetrain

One feature to note at the top is that E-GMP is a rear-wheel-drive platform. In a press release, the company says it sees that as a more versatile setup.

“Today our front-wheel driven Hyundai and Kia BEVs are already among the most efficient ones in their segments,” Albert Biermann, resident and head of the R&D Division for Hyundai Motor Group, says in the release. “With our rear-wheel driven based E-GMP, we are extending our technological leadership into segments where customers demand excellent driving dynamics and outstanding efficiency.”

But it's not limited to rear-wheel drive.

