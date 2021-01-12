MENU

Precision Auto Works Gains Certification

January 12, 2021
Jan. 12, 2021—Precision Auto Works in Long Island City, N.Y., announced its recent certification from Mercedes-Benz. 

George Anastasopoulos, an owner of Precision Auto Works and master technician, says in a press release, “We’re excited to be recognized with Mercedes-Benz Certified Collision Center status. We know this certification is important to our customers who are looking for the safest, highest quality repair work and expect exceptional customer service, too.” 

According to the press release, Precision Auto Works is now certified by Mercedes-Benz and factory-trained and approved by Tesla, BMW, and Volkswagen. 

