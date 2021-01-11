MENU

New Program Addresses Technician Shortage

Jan. 11, 2021—Today, Enterprise Holdings announced the launch of the Automotive Collision Engineering Pilot Program. 

The program is designed to attract and develop entry-level talent to fill roles within the collision repair industry, according to a press release. 

The program, which is powered by Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation and Ranken Technical College, will pilot at four schools: Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Miss., College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill., Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Calif., and Texas State Technical College, in Waco, Texas.  

