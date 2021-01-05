MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0121Digital EditionOnline Edition

Looking Back at FenderBender Trend Stories from 2015

Where Family Values Meet Competitive Drive

Finding Your Next All-Star Leader

Rising to the Estimator’s Challenge

Snap Shop: Waconia 1Collision

Boggs: Take My Father’s Lead

Cropper: Ever Greater Expectations

Numbers: Who’s Tracking Their KPIs

AirPro Incorporating Software to ID ADAS Calibrations

Make the Most of Technicians' E-time

Rains: Being a Talent Magnet

Predictability Can be Found in Sales Forecasts

PSA-Fiat Vote to Form 4th Largest Automaker

January 5, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Automakers Fiat Chrysler Merger mergers and acquisitions PSA Group Stellantis
handshake

Jan. 5, 2021—Shareholders from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group met in separate meetings yesterday to vote, approving a merger of the two companies, reports Bloomberg

The vote approved the formation of Stellantis, which will become the world's fourth-largest automaker by volume. The new combined company will include the Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati, Peugeot, Opel and DS brands. 

According to Reuters, the two companies, with a combined annual production of around 8 million vehicles worldwide and revenues of more than $203 billion, agreed to a $50 billion all-share deal in December 2019. The brands are currently expected to keep their badges and logos.

The newly-formed company is expected to combine efforts to embrace electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

“We are ready for this merger,” PSA CEO Carlos Tavares reportedly told PSA shareholders, adding that the companies are also prepared to announce a date for completion of the deal.

Related Articles

FCA, Peugeot to Create Fourth-Largest Automaker

Autonomous Car Legislation Heads to U.S. House for Vote Next Wednesday

Apple Leases Former Fiat Chrysler Location to Test Autonomous Vehicles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.