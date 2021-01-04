This Week in Business Strategies

Jan. 4, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Build Out Your Brand's Email List — Inc.

Expand your client base by putting a twist on a tried and true marketing strategy.

The ROI of Getting Organized — Entrepreneur

Leave old habits in the past and pave the way for a record 2021 by getting organized.

Build a Family Business That Lasts — Harvard Business Review

Here are five things successful family business owners do right.