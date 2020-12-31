MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

December 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Life-Changing Principles for Success from a World ChampionInc. 

Todd Stottlemyre, a World Series champion and now Wall Street asset manager, has three principles to change almost any negative into a positive. 

How to Keep Toxic Negativity from Infecting Your Team — Entrepreneur

Leaving toxic negativity in 2020 can help you and your team reach new heights in 2021.  

Why Capable People Are Reluctant to Lead — Harvard Business Review  

Empower your promising employees to take on leadership roles with hints from this article. 

