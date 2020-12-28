Caliber Gives to Frontline Workers

Dec. 28, 2020—Four frontline workers each received a new car last week thanks to Caliber Collision, the North Texas-based collision repair company.

According to Fox 4 News, Caliber donated the vehicles in an effort to relieve some of the stress that has been put on frontline workers since last spring. Those receiving the new vehicles include a first-year nurse, a member of law enforcement, and a single mother.

"This year, we picked nurses, medical workers, police officers, people out there serving truly in the line of fire when it comes to COVID," Brent Jones, Caliber Collision's VP of operations, told Fox.

Image: Caliber Collision