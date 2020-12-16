Website Redesign Streamlines Scholarship Applications

Dec. 16, 2020—The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has consolidated its scholarships applications into an all-new, easily accessible website.

According to a press release, the website features improved functionality and enhanced navigation to make it easier for students interested in the automotive industry to apply. Now, by completing a single application on the new site, students will be considered for multiple scholarships.

"With the number of scholarships available, as well as the number of applicants continuing to grow each year, the need to reorganize the scholarships in a one-stop portal with dynamic content and a streamlined application became more important," Danielle Sonnefeld, co-chair of the UAF scholarship committee, says in the release. "Tailoring the website content to a student demographic and focusing on driving quality applications were key to the website redesign."

In 2020 alone, more than $654,000 in scholarships was awarded to 471 students. The newly-designed website can be accessed here.