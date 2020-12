Dec. 4, 2020—Next Thursday, Dec. 10, Zara's Collision Center of Springfield, Ill., will be giving away a vehicle to a deserving recipient.

According to a press release, the vehicle donation also includes insurance and children's gifts as part of Zara's Benevolence Program. Nearly 45 vehicles have been refurbished and donated as part of the program.

Watch the live giveaway at 10 a.m. CST here, on Zara's facebook page.