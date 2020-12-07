MENU

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

This Week in Business Strategies

December 7, 2020
No Comments
Dec. 7, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Things 2020 Taught Us as Business LeadersInc. 

This article boils down the lessons learned from 2020 and how to apply them to 2021. 

You Too Can be a Great Innovator, If You Just Learn to Work with ThisFast Company 

Innovators thrive on risks and uncertainty; perhaps your business could learn a thing or two from their fearlessness. 

Predicting Consumer Demand in an Unpredictable WorldHarvard Business Review  

Learn to abandon your biases and approach 2021 with a different perspective than 2020. 

