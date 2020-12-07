This Week in Business Strategies

Dec. 7, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Things 2020 Taught Us as Business Leaders — Inc.

This article boils down the lessons learned from 2020 and how to apply them to 2021.

You Too Can be a Great Innovator, If You Just Learn to Work with This — Fast Company

Innovators thrive on risks and uncertainty; perhaps your business could learn a thing or two from their fearlessness.

Predicting Consumer Demand in an Unpredictable World — Harvard Business Review

Learn to abandon your biases and approach 2021 with a different perspective than 2020.