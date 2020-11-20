MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

CIECA to Cover Calibration Standards

November 20, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS calibration calibration procedures calibration solutions CIECA CIECAst webinar document workflow
sdfasdf

Nov. 20, 2020—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association has announced the topic for its next webinar—calibration standards. 

The webinar, officially titled "Highlights of the 2020R2 Release of the CIECA Standards" will cover calibration standards, workflow document, parts and materials procurement. 

According to a press release, presenters for the webinar include Darrell Amberson of LaMettry's Collision, Mike Hastings of Car-Part, and Dan Webster from Mitchell International. 

The webinar is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CST on Dec. 15. You can register here

Related Articles

CIECA Develops Calibration Standards

CIECA Announces New Standards Committee

CIECA Forms Standards Development Committee

You must login or register in order to post a comment.