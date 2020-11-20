CIECA to Cover Calibration Standards

Nov. 20, 2020—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association has announced the topic for its next webinar—calibration standards.

The webinar, officially titled "Highlights of the 2020R2 Release of the CIECA Standards" will cover calibration standards, workflow document, parts and materials procurement.

According to a press release, presenters for the webinar include Darrell Amberson of LaMettry's Collision, Mike Hastings of Car-Part, and Dan Webster from Mitchell International.

The webinar is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CST on Dec. 15. You can register here.