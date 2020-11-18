MENU

News

Crash Champions Acquires 4 Shops

November 18, 2020
No Comments
Nov. 18, 2020—Crash Champions has acquired four new shops across four different states. 

According to a press release, the latest acquisitions for the collision repair MSO include: French Davis Collision, Inc. in Missouri;
Arnold’s Auto Body, Inc. in Iowa; Fred Rieser Auto Body, Inc. in Ohio; and Open 7 Days Auto Body, Inc. in California.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in both the growing Southern California and dynamic Midwestern markets through strong partners that share our dedication to customer service and operational excellence,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, says in a press release.

Crash Champions has continued to grow throughout 2020, with 10 acquisitions this year. 

