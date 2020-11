Nov. 13, 2020—Toyota is including an additional 1.5 million vehicles in a recall that was announced earlier this year.

The recall was initially issued to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall, reports ABC News. The original recall included 700,000 vehicles, but the total now stands at 5.8 million vehicles.

The models added to the recall include the 2019 and 2020 RAV4, which is the top-selling vehicle model in the U.S. apart from pickup trucks.