News

NABC Presents President's Award

November 6, 2020
Nov. 6, 2020—The National Auto Body Council has dubbed Berkshire Hathaway Automotive as the winner of this year's President's Award. 

According to a press release, Berkshire Hathaway won based on its dedication to improving the collision repair industry, as well as for sharing NABC's vision. 

“It is an honor to have Berkshire Hathaway Automotive recognized for this prestigious award,” Darren Huggins, director of Berkshire Hathaway Automotives, says in the press release. “Not only was it presented by my son Zach, which was very special, it was voted on by the industry leadership that comprises the NABC board of directors.”

NABC gave its Changing and Saving Lives award to Sheila Samuel-Lefor, owner of CARSTAR Ideal Littleton, CARSTAR Ideal Avada, and CARSTAR Ideal Northglenn in the Denver, Colo., area. 

 

Image: NABC

