Product Demo: Sun Collision Aims for Convenience

Nov. 12, 2020—Sun Collision offered virtual product demonstrations during the week of SEMA360 and FenderBender took the opportunity to learn more about the software.

Kiran Wagh, Sun Collision sales manager, explained the platform marks Snap On's entry into the collision industry. The database of OEM repair information can run on internet-connected laptops, phones, or tablets, and shops can have up to five people using the platform at a time.

After logging in, Wagh showed how users can look up the vehicle on which they're working. Cars are searchable by year, make, and model. Users in the U.S. License plate searches on Sun Collision can pull up all a vehicles' pertinent information, including its VIN. The software also includes a search history, which holds up to 50 vehicles.

From the search page Wagh selected a 2015 Audi A6—the platform includes OEM info for most domestic, European, and Asian automakers—and on the vehicle's page showed off Sun Collision's search engine.

"It's like the Google of our system," he said. "We wanted to make it as easy as what users are already experiencing in the outside world."

Users can punch scan codes into the search engine, or specific parts, to pull up repair information. Each vehicle page also includes quick links for "real world fixes," as Wagh put it. The links include printable pages on fluid capacities, commonly replaced components, as well as an advanced driver-assistance page.

"[The ADAS page] is something we feel very strongly is going to be one of the key highlights of our product," said Wagh.

The page includes a list of ADAS components, a list of which ones could use calibration as a car is repaired, and a list of what targets, etc., are needed to perform the calibration, and all the information is supplied by the OEM.

Wagh exited out of the quick links and was back on the main page in a handful of clicks. He pointed out that Sun Collision also lists technical bulletins, recalls, and campaigns, and that it also includes entire service manuals from OEMs for those who wish to work off of them.

Sun Collision also includes information about mechanical repairs, Wagh said, catering to collision repair shops that handle those repairs in house. That information includes maintenance schedules and mechanical repair estimations guides (Wagh noted the platform does not include a collision repair estimate guide). There are also interactive wiring system diagrams.

The user interface is consistent across makers in Sun Collision, Wagh said, with the aim of reducing confusion and to "make the learning curve really easy for people."

Wagh said users of a platform will often note that while new features are added to it, its information isn't as up to date as it could be. He said focus with Sun Collision will be to keep it as up to date with OEM repair information as possible. Beyond that, Wagh said the platform is striving for ease of use.

Our goal, he said, "is to deliver this data to our end users with just as much convenience as possible."

Image: Sun Collision