MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

The Valuable Shop

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

The Platinum Rule

5 Tips for Leading Effective Meetings

The Ideal Post

Secrets of the Highly Productive

News

BREAKING: Massachusetts Votes 'Yes' on Right to Repair

November 4, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Massachusetts massachusetts auto repair Massachusetts Legislation Right to Repair Right to Repair Coalition right-to-repair vote Yes
vote

Nov. 4, 2020—The majority has spoken: It's a "yes" for Question 1 on the Massachusetts ballot, concerning an addition to the state's Right to Repair law.

The Massachusetts Right to Repair Committee declared victory after 9 p.m. EST on Nov. 3, based on election projections. According to Mass Live, the AP projected the bill would pass with 61 percent of precincts reporting. At that point 75 percent of voters had answered "yes."

Question 1 on the Massachusetts ballot this fall was all about a detail left out of the original Right to Repair state law: telematics. The "yes" vote will in the near future give independent auto shops access to data currently controlled by automakers.

Opponents of the ballot measure said the original bill already gives shops access, and they say they are more concerned about the privacy of consumers.

 

Related Articles

Newspapers Endorse Massachusetts Right to Repair Ballot Initiative

Mass. Right to Repair Coalition Re-Forms

Right to Repair Coalition petitions support of Right to Repair law

You must login or register in order to post a comment.