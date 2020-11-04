BREAKING: Massachusetts Votes 'Yes' on Right to Repair

Nov. 4, 2020—The majority has spoken: It's a "yes" for Question 1 on the Massachusetts ballot, concerning an addition to the state's Right to Repair law.

The Massachusetts Right to Repair Committee declared victory after 9 p.m. EST on Nov. 3, based on election projections. According to Mass Live, the AP projected the bill would pass with 61 percent of precincts reporting. At that point 75 percent of voters had answered "yes."

Question 1 on the Massachusetts ballot this fall was all about a detail left out of the original Right to Repair state law: telematics. The "yes" vote will in the near future give independent auto shops access to data currently controlled by automakers.

Opponents of the ballot measure said the original bill already gives shops access, and they say they are more concerned about the privacy of consumers.