The New Golden Rule of Leadership

John Bean updates EZ-ADAS app

November 2, 2020
Nov. 2, 2020—John Bean updated its EZ-ADAS recalibration mobile app, which aims to help technicians work more efficiently on 2020 models. 

The EZ-ADAS app now uses laser-guided target placement positioning and the app allows technicians to scan a vehicle's barcodes with a phone’s camera to ensure accuracy in both steps, according to a press release. Technicians can also quickly search for vehicles in one application that provides recalibration services quicker and easier.

The application is free, but does require an activation code from the buying system. Find out more here

 

Image: John Bean

