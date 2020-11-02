Ford to Lay Out Electrification Timeline

Nov. 2, 2020—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association will host a webinar later this month discussing Ford's approach to electrification.

Presented by Ford's global director of electrification, Mark Kaufman, the one-hour event will provide a timeline for the automaker's increased use of electric vehicles, according to a press release.

The webinar takes place at 11 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Nov. 17. All industry segments are welcome to attend and can register here.