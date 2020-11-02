MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1120Digital EditionOnline Edition

The New Golden Rule of Leadership

The Ideal Post

Tips for Sharpening Your Leadership Skills

Snap Shop: LaMettry’s Collision ADAS Calibration Center

The New Normal is Already Here

Take Flight

Lessons From a Gen-Z Technician

Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

Secrets of the Highly Productive

The Valuable Shop

The Platinum Rule

News

Ford to Lay Out Electrification Timeline

November 2, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CIECA CIECAst Electric Vehicle Market electric vehicle platform Electric Vehicles Electrification ford
hhh

Nov. 2, 2020—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association will host a webinar later this month discussing Ford's approach to electrification. 

Presented by Ford's global director of electrification, Mark Kaufman, the one-hour event will provide a timeline for the automaker's increased use of electric vehicles, according to a press release. 

The webinar takes place at 11 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Nov. 17. All industry segments are welcome to attend and can register here

Related Articles

Ford to Spend $11B in Electrification Investment

Ford to Lay Off Nearly 200 Workers

Ford to Lay Off 800 Workers by August

You must login or register in order to post a comment.