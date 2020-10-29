CARSTAR Named in Top 100 Franchises List

Oct. 29, 2020—CARSTAR has been ranked 92nd on the Franchise Times Top 200, up from its previously-held 99th position.

According to a press release, CARSTAR, part of the Driven Brands automotive aftermarket franchise, currently has more than 700 locations across 35 states and 10 provinces.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as the premier collision repair company among automotive brands and a dynamic, growing brand among some of the biggest names in business,” Dean Fisher, collision group president for Driven Brands, says in the release. “This is really a testament to the hard work of our corporate leadership team and our great franchise partner family across North America.”