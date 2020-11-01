Diagnostic Scanning Made Simple

With an integration to OPUS IVS, CCC Diagnostics offers a consistent scanning process across vehicle types, making it easier for technicians to initiate scans from CCC ONE®.

The OPUS IVS ScanSafeTM device1 allows technicians to request:

OEM-endorsed pre- and post-repair scans – connect with a technician to perform an OEM-quality scan on all major US, Asian, and European vehicles.

– connect with a technician to perform an OEM-quality scan on all major US, Asian, and European vehicles. On-Demand QuickScans – ideal for pre-repair scans to diagnose areas of concern, shop personnel can easily perform a QuickScan with results returned in just minutes.

– ideal for pre-repair scans to diagnose areas of concern, shop personnel can easily perform a QuickScan with results returned in just minutes. IVS360™ Technical Support – Live repair guidance from 100+ brand-specific Master Technicians who can remote directly into the vehicle and seamlessly share data.

– Live repair guidance from 100+ brand-specific Master Technicians who can remote directly into the vehicle and seamlessly share data. Built-in Remote Assisted Programming (RAP®) – a J2534 remote flash programming experience, including ADAS calibration, to support programming complex vehicles yourself.

CCC Diagnostics captures the scan report and invoice in the vehicle’s workfile*, reducing processing time.

As vehicles increase in complexity, CCC is proud to offer solutions to simplify the path to a quality repair. Find out more about CCC Diagnostics and the ScanSafe integration or the integration to select OEM diagnostics clouds.

For more information, visit cccis.com/diagnostics.

1 ScanSafe device and scanning functionality are provided by third party provider OPUS IVS, which is not a CCC company.

* Invoice delivery requires CCC® Repair Workflow shop management.