Newspapers Endorse Massachusetts Right to Repair Ballot Initiative

Oct. 23, 2020—Massachusetts voters on Election Day will decide whether drivers and independent shops, and not just vehicle manufacturers, can have control over the repair data generated by the vehicles they own.

A "Yes" vote on ballot "Question 1," aka the Right to Repair measure, would give consumers control over the data, and the Auto Care Association has noted that a number of publications have come out in favor of such a vote.

The newspapers include the Boston Globe, Boston Business Journal, Sun Chronicle, and Berkshire Eagle.

Says the Globe, “The reason the new Right to Repair measure should pass is simple: It is inherently unfair for car manufacturers to have sole access to a vehicle’s mechanical data, because it gives their dealerships an advantage over independent auto-repair shops. That ultimately hurts consumers, because with limited options come higher prices.”