I-CAR Announces Plans for SEMA360

Oct. 16, 2020—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair announced some of its plans for SEMA360.

According to a press release, it will be putting out "a series of complimentary offerings showcasing I-CAR’s educational experts and robust learning experiences. It’s easy to plug in and join us for a variety of free, live, one-hour I-CAR Technical Mini-Training Sessions."

Those sessions will include:

-Using RTS (I-CAR’s Repairability Technical Support portal) on a Collision Damaged Vehicle

-Steel Welding Advanced Techniques

-Metal Straightening Considerations You Haven’t Thought About

-Spot Welds Beyond Pulling the Trigger

-Electric Vehicles Safety—Where to Begin

-Take Your Aluminum Welds to the Next Level

-How ADAS, Calibration, Structure and Wheel Alignments are Connected

-Take Your MIG Brazing to the Next Level

-A new product overview of I-CAR’s Get to Gold Class Package.

The release also says that I-CAR experts will be available for virtual chats during the event, and that it will also have a virtual booth. To attend the conference, which is scheduled for Nov. 2-6, go to SEMA360.com.