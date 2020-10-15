This Week in Leadership Tactics

Oct. 15, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How To Run A Successful Business While Simultaneously Elevating Humanity — Inc.

This piece may help you balance your day-to-day while also making time to help within your own community.

How To Be A Naysayer Without Driving Everyone Crazy — Forbes

Saying no is part of the job, but being a perpetual pessimist isn't.

A Framework For Leaders Facing Difficult Decisions — Harvard Business Review

Here is a quick set of questions that can help you make the best decisions.