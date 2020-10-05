Bosch Collaborates to Offer More Contactless Service

Oct. 5, 2020—Bosch and Broadly have announced a collaboration that allows Bosch Car Service shops to have access to Broadly's platform of online customer experiences.

According to a press release, independent shop owners could have access to a variety of high-impact features like web chat, automated review requests, contactless payments, and more.

Broadly's head of business development, Chris Delanni, says in the press release, "Consumers now are more tech-driven than ever and are looking for frictionless experiences throughout all aspects of their lives. We want to make getting your vehicle repaired as simple and reliable as shopping online or ordering delivery."

For more information on this latest collaboration, visit this link.