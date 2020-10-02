CARSTAR Makes Top Franchise List

Oct. 2, 2020—CARSTAR ranked No. 120 on“Franchise 500” list and ranked 41 out of 150 in the first Top Growth Franchisee ranking, according to a press release.

This is the first year Entrepreneur produced a Top Growth Franchisee rank, which was determined by companies having positive franchise growth annually in North America between July 2016 and July 2019, the press release says.

Entrepreneur magazine’s ranking and evaluation relies on a 150-point scale of a company’s costs, fees, size, growth, support, brand strength, financial strength, and stability to compare the success of companies.

CARSTAR credits its success to strengthening relationships with insurance companies, which increased its repair volumes, the press release says.