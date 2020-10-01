Annual MSO Symposium Free To Attend

Oct. 1, 2020—The 9th Annual MSO Symposium has converted to an entirely virtual platform and the latest news is that it will be free to attend for the entire industry.

The symposium will take place Nov. 9-13, and feature two, 90- to 120-minute sessions each day, according to a press release. Topics range from industry trends to alternative business models, to insurers. The annual symposium usually comes with a price tag as it features presentations from industry leaders like Mike Anderson and Susanna Gotsch, but this year the online-only format is free to attend.

Registration for the event opens later this week and can be accessed here.