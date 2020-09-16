MENU

Fix Auto Expands Across Portland Area

September 16, 2020
Sept. 16, 2020—Fix Auto USA has announced another location in its growing network—Fix Auto Clackamas.

Located in a suburb of Portland, Oregon, the new facility is owned and operated by franchise partners Camille Eber and William Bray, according to a press release. Clackamas is the third location operated by Eber and Bray in the Portland area; they also run Fix Auto Gladstone and Fix Auto Portland East.  

“Since beginning the process of launching a new store, we have been met with overwhelming support from Fix Auto USA, and as a result are extremely optimistic about our future. We are comforted in the stability the brand offers, the many resources at our disposal, and the expertise the brand employs,” Eber says in the press release. “On behalf of our Clackamas ownership group, I know it’s an excellent time to expand, to capitalize on this opportunity, and am happy to be doing it with Fix Auto USA.” 

 

