2 Veterans Receive New Cars

Sept. 15, 2020—Earlier this month, Service Collision King donated two vehicles to veterans through the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program.

The first recipient, Robin Key, is a disabled veteran who lives in the Los Angeles area and has a Marksman 1st Class qualification from the Army. She received a refurbished 2015 Hyundai Sonata that "brings better employment opportunities and reassurance for Key enabling her to care for her elderly mother," according to a press release.

Cliff Scott, a single father of two and the second recipient, received a restored 2015 Nissan Versa. Scott is a Navy veteran currently battling prostate cancer and works as the head coach for the Speed City Elite Track Club in San Antonio, Texas.

Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years, the press release says.

Image: Service King