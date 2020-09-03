Key Choice Collision Centers Seeking New Partners

Sept. 3, 2020—Key Choice Collision Centers, a Midwest group founded by "forward-thinking shop owners," is looking for potential new partners for the first time in its 13-year history.

“We strive to be associated with other shops in order to share ideas and best practices that will create a group that can experience rising sales, lower product and equipment costs, and continuing learning opportunities,” John Magowan, Key Choice vice president and owner of Ernie’s Auto Body in Hayward, Wisc., says in a press release. "Our national account status has given us the ability to create opportunities not possible with smaller groups of individual shops.”

Per the press release, Key Choice aims to offer consistent and workable solutions for members so that those shops can generate long-term competitive advantages.

For more information go to keychoicecollision.com.