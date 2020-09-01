The Importance of Toyota Inspection Requirements

The automotive industry is inundated with information about repair procedures. There’re debates surrounding so many aspects of the job, ranging from tool selection to the verbiage used by repairers. Correctly repairing a vehicle is an enormous responsibility and can be a challenging one, but some shops are ignoring the first step to repair, inspection requirements, and it can be a costly oversight.

Most OEMs have a list of inspection requirements that should be completed after a collision but before the repair process begins. Eric Mendoza, manager of Toyota Motor North America, says inspections should be done throughout the repair process, but they are often overlooked due to a lack of education. Failing to complete inspection procedures could lead to fatal consequences, such as a miscalibration or missing a defect not visible to the naked eye. That’s why Toyota has crafted a 160-point inspection checklist.

Last August, Steve Morris, a California director of shop operations, wrote a column for FenderBender detailing the importance of meeting proper inspection requirements. Morris emphasized the need for inspections to be completed precisely as the auto manufacturer intended. One of the brands with the most demanding requirements that Morris touched on in his piece was Toyota—he also points out it’s “one of the most ubiquitous vehicles in your shop.”

Since you’re likely to see many Toyotas, FenderBender is here to highlight Toyota’s inspection requirements so that your technicians can be up to speed on this often overlooked part of the job.

With collision repair, the damage done to the vehicle is often obvious. In some cases, it is written on the wall—or side panel— if you will. Looking at a vehicle that has suffered a crash can give technicians an idea of what issues are present, similar to a doctor inspecting a flesh wound. But until tests are run and additional scans are ordered, the doctor cannot determine the best method of treatment. Similarly, the vehicle in question must undergo a full inspection before a technician can feel confident about the chosen repair procedures.