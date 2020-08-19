MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

August 19, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
ADAPT

Aug. 19, 2020—This past week, ADAPT has explored some exciting new trends in the transportation industry that will impact repairers.

 

Electrified Garage: The Road Less Traveled

First, check out the second installment of ADAPT's features on Electrified Garage, an independent EV and Tesla repairer in New Hampshire. The owners took their industry experience and struck out on their own, defying convention and doing it their own way. 

This story follows up on part one, which can be found here.

 

Driving Under the Influence—For Research

The National Advanced Driving Simulator at the University of Iowa is sort of like a planetarium that moves. It's one of the most advanced (and expensive) driving simulators around, and ADAPT has the story on its construction, its use and the people who operate it.

 

Telematics Data Don't Lie (But They Do Differ)

OEs develop and create their own data sets to monitor telematics information in connected vehicles. That means that they're not all presented in the same way, which presents challenges for insurers who work across different makes and models. Wouldn't it be nice if someone helped make sense of it all? 

LexisNexis is working on such a project, and a company VP explained to ADAPT how different OEs can present the same data in different ways.

Recommended Products

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2020 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

Related Articles

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

You must login or register in order to post a comment.