This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Aug. 19, 2020—This past week, ADAPT has explored some exciting new trends in the transportation industry that will impact repairers.

Electrified Garage: The Road Less Traveled

First, check out the second installment of ADAPT's features on Electrified Garage, an independent EV and Tesla repairer in New Hampshire. The owners took their industry experience and struck out on their own, defying convention and doing it their own way.

This story follows up on part one, which can be found here.

Driving Under the Influence—For Research

The National Advanced Driving Simulator at the University of Iowa is sort of like a planetarium that moves. It's one of the most advanced (and expensive) driving simulators around, and ADAPT has the story on its construction, its use and the people who operate it.

Telematics Data Don't Lie (But They Do Differ)

OEs develop and create their own data sets to monitor telematics information in connected vehicles. That means that they're not all presented in the same way, which presents challenges for insurers who work across different makes and models. Wouldn't it be nice if someone helped make sense of it all?

LexisNexis is working on such a project, and a company VP explained to ADAPT how different OEs can present the same data in different ways.