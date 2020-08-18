MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

Boyd Group Seeing Ill Effects of Pandemic

August 18, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Boyd collision corona net worth Sales
gfds

Aug. 18, 2020—Canada's Boyd Group Services Inc., owner of the Boyd and Gerber collision shop brands, announced its financial results for the three- and six-month periods that ended June 30. The results of the second quarter for 2020 were severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The decline in sales compared to the second quarter of 2019 was drastic, with April through June 2020 seeing a 25.5 percent loss, according to a press release. The same time frame saw a 33 percent decrease in same-store sales, which was due to Canada's slower reopening, according to the results of the report. 

Second quarter 2020 net earnings decreased in tandem with sales, resulting in a net loss of $7.1 million, compared to $13.7 million in earnings during the second quarter of 2019.

As of now, third quarter 2020 sales are also seeing a lack activity, already 15 percent below that of last year.  

Related Articles

Boyd Group Announces CEO Succession Plan

Businesses Envision Pandemic Effects Lasting a Year or More

You must login or register in order to post a comment.