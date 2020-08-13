MENU

CARSTAR Adds Another Location to Lineup

August 13, 2020
Aug. 13, 2020—CARSTAR, the multi-store network of independently owned collision repair facilities, announced the opening of its latest location, in Nicholasville, Kent. 

The 9,000 square foot shop is the fourth CARSTAR to be co-owned by Kevin Rains, and the first of his to partner with a neighboring Toyota facility. 

“My father opened his own collision repair facility in 1978, so I grew up around this industry and it is exciting to see how far we have come,” Rains says in a press release. “Teaming up with other local entrepreneurs helps expand our service offerings to new communities and also helps us all grow, because we can learn so much from one another.”

According to the press release, the CARSTAR Nicholasville team looks forward to giving back, supporting the Woodhill Community Center, a Lexington-based nonprofit that seeks to empower and support the community.

