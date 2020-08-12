GB Auto Expands in Arizona and Texas

Aug. 12, 2020—GB Auto Service Inc. announced the opening of four new tire and automotive service stores. Three of the new facilities are located in Arizona, with the fourth in Texas.

According to a company release, Tucson-based GB Auto is focused on corporate citizenship and the opening of the new locations should further that narrative.

CEO Frank Kneller says the company recently announced a program to honor local heroes. "We are beneficiaries of the work of first responders, healthcare workers, and other local heroes. Providing them with sets of tires is a small token of our thanks and ensures that they're kept safe in their vehicles while they're working to keep the community safe."

According to the press release, Since GB Auto's 2017 acquisition of BRAKEmax and Tire Works, it has added more than 130 locations to its roster. With the latest additions, GB Auto Service now spans four states with a total of 167 stores.