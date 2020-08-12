MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

GB Auto Expands in Arizona and Texas

August 12, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AZ expand GB Auto tire TX
oiuy

Aug. 12, 2020—GB Auto Service Inc. announced the opening of four new tire and automotive service stores. Three of the new facilities are located in Arizona, with the fourth in Texas. 

According to a company release, Tucson-based GB Auto is focused on corporate citizenship and the opening of the new locations should further that narrative.

CEO Frank Kneller says the company recently announced a program to honor local heroes. "We are beneficiaries of the work of first responders, healthcare workers, and other local heroes. Providing them with sets of tires is a small token of our thanks and ensures that they're kept safe in their vehicles while they're working to keep the community safe."

According to the press release, Since GB Auto's 2017 acquisition of BRAKEmax and Tire Works, it has added more than 130 locations to its roster. With the latest additions, GB Auto Service now spans four states with a total of 167 stores.  

Related Articles

Equipment Solutions Expands in Texas

Fix Auto to Expand in Southern Calif.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.