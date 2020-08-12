MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

Fullbay Crafts Heavy-Duty Survey

August 12, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Fullbay heavy-duty repair survey
oiuy

Aug. 12, 2020—Leading shop management software provider Fullbay has announced the launch of its State of Heavy-Duty Repair survey. 

According to a press release, the CEO and co-founder of Fullbay, Jacob Findlay, says the survey is aiming to identify trends in heavy-duty repair practices. Participants will answer questions about shop finances, shop culture, and technology. 

"The State of Heavy-Duty Repair [report] will be the gold-standard when it comes to what's happening in the industry," says Findlay. 

The results of the soon-to-be annual, anonymous survey will be published in a comprehensive report this fall. You can access the survey here

Recommended Products

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender Tech+Tools Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Fullbay Gives Back to Heavy-Duty Segment

Cummins X12 Engine Wins Heavy-Duty Trucking's Top 20 Award

You must login or register in order to post a comment.