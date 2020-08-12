Fullbay Crafts Heavy-Duty Survey

Aug. 12, 2020—Leading shop management software provider Fullbay has announced the launch of its State of Heavy-Duty Repair survey.

According to a press release, the CEO and co-founder of Fullbay, Jacob Findlay, says the survey is aiming to identify trends in heavy-duty repair practices. Participants will answer questions about shop finances, shop culture, and technology.

"The State of Heavy-Duty Repair [report] will be the gold-standard when it comes to what's happening in the industry," says Findlay.

The results of the soon-to-be annual, anonymous survey will be published in a comprehensive report this fall. You can access the survey here.