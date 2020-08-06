ADAS Naming Conventions Cause Headaches

Aug. 6, 2020—The Collision Industry Conference held a webinar last month that detailed the increasing confusion when it comes to naming ADAS features in vehicles. The CIC Parts and Materials committee demonstrated the differences between automakers' naming techniques and how they can be potentially fatal if miscommunicated during a repair.

The term for "cruise control," which has been around since 1948, differs from OE to OE, so the conference committee pointed out the dangers of having individualized terms for each and every brand, and their respective models. Parts Committee Co-Chairman Aaron Schulenburg, a member of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists, was quoted by Repair Driven News saying, "The shop and insurer estimates might wind up putting the exact same part in different categories."

Other industry information outlets such as Partners for Automated Vehicle Education, and Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association, are also working to create a common naming scheme among automakers.