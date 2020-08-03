MENU

WEBINAR: Marketing During the COVID-19 Crisis

August 3, 2020
Anna Zeck
On Tuesday, May 19, Megan Williams, the co-founder of digital marketing company 3P Marketing Solutions, joined FenderBender editorial director Anna Zeck for a webinar focused on how body shop staffs can take their marketing to the next level during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Taking Your Marketing to the Next Level

Megan Williams is the co-founder of digital marketing company 3P Marketing Solutions, and a collision repair marketing expert.

In the aforementioned webinar, Williams broke down how body shop staffs can use particular marketing strategies like geofencing to help their shop truly stand out during uncertain times.  

 

MEGAN WILLIAMS, is an accomplished collision repair expert. The former CMO for Lefler Collision and Glass Repair Centers helped that MSO increase its market share to have 50 percent despite residing in a saturated market. Williams also serves as an industry consultant. She has a Master's Degree in Communication from the University of Southern Indiana and is committed to staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving collision repair industry. She can be reached at megan@3pmarketingsolutions.com.

ANNA ZECK is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, overseeing the company's three national business-building publications—Ratchet+Wrench, FenderBender, and NOLN.
Anna Zeck is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, where she oversees content creation for FenderBender, NOLN and Ratchet+Wrench magazines.

