House of Representatives Intervenes on GSA Sales

Aug. 3, 2020—The U.S. House of Representatives passed an appropriations bill last Friday that includes an amendment prohibiting certain car sales. The amendment would deny General Services Administrations from selling vehicles with open recalls, reports WJLA News.

Despite safety concerns, GSA continued to sell vehicles with known defects ranging from tail light issues to air bags that spew metal shrapnel. When this issue was first discovered, they were failing to so much as notify the new owner of the potential problems.

GSA's potentially deadly practiced was exposed four years ago. Now, lawmakers are turning to the Senate to implement measures to protect consumers.