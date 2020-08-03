MENU

Classic Collision Continues Expansion

August 3, 2020
Aug. 3, 2020—Atlanta-based repair shop, Classic Collision, LLC, announces its second acquisition within the past three weeks. With the newest addition, Classic Collision now has 10 different sites in South Florida and an additional 27 sites across Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. 

The latest acquisition, known as Imperio Auto Body will now be called Classic Collision Doral. Imperio Auto Body served its community for more than 31 years and was known for its hassle-free repairs, according to the press release. 

Debra and Rene Alvarez, former owners of Imperio Auto Body said, "After so many years as an independent shop, we feel this is the perfect time to join forces with Classic Collision and continue to grow."

Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen says they still plan to expand across the country despite the unprecedented changes to the industry this year. 

