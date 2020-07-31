MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

Final Months of Takata Recall

July 31, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS air bags danger deaths recall Takata
dfghj

July 31, 2020—In 2015 there was a near-global recall for Takata air bags, affecting over 100 million vehicles. With only six months left in the recall, there are still roughly 180,000 of the deadly air bags on the road, most of which in Australia. 

The air bags contain a chemical which causes them to deploy with too much force, resulting in spewing shrapnel and 29 deaths globally, reports 9 News. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says 6,000 of the 155,000 vehicles under recall are so dangerous they should not be driven at all. 

Consumers are being urged to check their vehicles and get them off the road immediately if they have been outfitted with Takata air bags. Vehicle owners can check if theirs has been affected here

Related Articles

Toyota Conducts Final Phase of Takata Air Bag Recall

Report: Half of Recalled Takata Air Bags Remain Unfixed

You must login or register in order to post a comment.