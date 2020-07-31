Final Months of Takata Recall

July 31, 2020—In 2015 there was a near-global recall for Takata air bags, affecting over 100 million vehicles. With only six months left in the recall, there are still roughly 180,000 of the deadly air bags on the road, most of which in Australia.

The air bags contain a chemical which causes them to deploy with too much force, resulting in spewing shrapnel and 29 deaths globally, reports 9 News. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says 6,000 of the 155,000 vehicles under recall are so dangerous they should not be driven at all.

Consumers are being urged to check their vehicles and get them off the road immediately if they have been outfitted with Takata air bags. Vehicle owners can check if theirs has been affected here.