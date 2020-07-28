MENU

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

July 28, 2020
ADAPT

July 28, 2020—Insurance companies play a huge role in the workflow of vehicle repairs, particularly in the collision repair industry. Recently, ADAPT has been examining the growth and impact of new car insurance models.

Details on Toyota's Usage-Based Insurance Program

Toyota is now a couple years into a new insurance platform. It represents the intersection of insurers, OEs and connective technology. ADAPT speaks with a representative of the company about the platform and how it works for drivers.

Is This the End of Insurance Adjusters?

What happens when technology disrupts the insurance adjuster? This article examines an artificial intelligence claims workflow that aims to create efficiencies in that process.

The Intersection of LiDAR, Data and Coronavirus

Check out this Q and A with RoboSense, a Chinese tech developer that is looking to build LiDAR units that can bring down costs and be installed in any number of vehicles as the bedrock technology for ADAS and autonomous driving.

