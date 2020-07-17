MENU

News

I-CAR Training is Coming to More Shops

July 17, 2020
KEYWORDS collision I-CAR repair shop training

July 17, 2020—RDA has partnered with Saint Gobain in an effort to make I-CAR training more accessible. The training will come at no charge to customers and technicians thanks to the partnership. 

In a press release, Saint Gobain said it supports I-CAR's vision and mission of delivering the latest repair knowledge and training. As a Sustaining Partner, Saint Gobain works to lower training costs which in turn encourages shops to stay current with today's complex vehicles. 

