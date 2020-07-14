Ford Debuts New Bronco

MENU

July 14, 2020
2021 Ford Bronco

July 14, 2020—Ford debuted its highly anticipated Bronco SUV this week, which included the announcement of seven trim levels.

The 2021 Bronco will come with two turbocharged EcoBoost engine choices, depending on which trim the buyer chooses. One is a four-cylinder and the other is a V6, reports Car and Driver. Transmissions include seven and 10-speed automatics, as well as a manual option.

In its attempt to dig into competition with the Jeep Wrangler and its massive modification inventory, Ford has a lot of accessories and modifications already available for Broncos. The new Bronco also has removeable doors and top, much like its FCA rival.

There's little word on what ADAS features might be aboard the Bronco, but its less extreme sibling, the Bronco Sport, has Ford's CoPilot 360 system. That includes automatic braking, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist and more, according to Cnet Roadshow.

Image: Ford

